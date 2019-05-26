Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Funeral service
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Driver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Wallace Driver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlton Wallace Driver Obituary
Carlton Wallace Driver

April 21, 1940 – May 23, 2019

Zebulon

Carlton Wallace Driver, 79, went home on Thursday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Luther Herschel & Lila Mae Hinton Driver. He retired from the Heating Department with Wake County Public Schools. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Nadine Driver Wall, Percy, Ray, & Harold Driver.

Funeral service 2 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.

He is survived by his son, Daryl Driver (Robin) of Clayton, grandchildren, Kyle Driver, Bradley Driver (Caroline), Ryan Wall (Bridgette), & great granddaughter, Molly Wall.

Visitation 7-8:30 pm, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times at Daryl's home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now