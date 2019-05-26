|
|
Carlton Wallace Driver
April 21, 1940 – May 23, 2019
Zebulon
Carlton Wallace Driver, 79, went home on Thursday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Luther Herschel & Lila Mae Hinton Driver. He retired from the Heating Department with Wake County Public Schools. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Nadine Driver Wall, Percy, Ray, & Harold Driver.
Funeral service 2 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.
He is survived by his son, Daryl Driver (Robin) of Clayton, grandchildren, Kyle Driver, Bradley Driver (Caroline), Ryan Wall (Bridgette), & great granddaughter, Molly Wall.
Visitation 7-8:30 pm, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times at Daryl's home.
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019