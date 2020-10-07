Carlyle Caswell Lewter
January 21, 1930 - October 5, 2020
Apex
Carlyle Caswell Lewter, age 90 of Apex, died Monday (10/5/2020) at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He was born in Chatham County, son of the late Dallas Caswell Lewter and Florence Mae Thompson Lewter. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Christine P. Lewter and was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11am Thursday at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Umberger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Surviving are his daughters, Brenda Dail and husband Charles of Holly Springs, NC and Dawn Markham and husband Reid of Apex, NC. Brother, Grover Lewter and wife Peggie of Cary, NC, Grandchildren Anthony Markham, Jennifer Dail and great grandchildren Sara Blakely and Ava Blakely. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and mask are requested. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com
Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.