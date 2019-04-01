Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church
Carlyle Colbert Craven


Carlyle Colbert Craven


1936 - 2019
Carlyle Colbert Craven Obituary
Carlyle Colbert Craven

January 27, 1936 – March 29, 2019

Raleigh

Carlyle Colbert Craven, 83, died Friday, March 29. He was born in Lexington, NC and was a graduate of Duke University. He was a CPA for the state of North Carolina and retired as Director with the State Auditor's Office. He was a member of Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church for 54 years serving as a deacon and an elder. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Ruth McCulloch Craven, in January 2019.

Surviving are his son, Andrew M. Craven and wife Alaina of Raleigh; grandchildren James and Lexi Craven of Raleigh; sister in-law, Becky Berrier and husband Cliff of Greensboro; nieces Mary Ruth Harris of Greensboro and Selena Childs of Chapel Hill; nephew, Ben King of Richmond, VA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2019
