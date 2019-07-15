Carmen Ana Budet



July 19,1922 - July 13, 2019



Durham



Carmen Ana Budet died in her Durham, North Carolina, home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, six days shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on July 19, 1922. She married Antonio (Tony) Budet, a U.S. Army officer in 1953, where they happily lived many years in San Antonio and Brownsville before Tony passed away in 1997. She was a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church, an avid traveler, stylish bargain shopper, legendary storyteller, and influential matriarch.



She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Nancy Budet of Austin, Texas, Richard and Dorie Budet of Durham, North Carolina, Ed and Deb Budet of Dallas, Texas, and Jim and Betty Budet of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Regina Cerda, Erin Greenwood, Jaclyn Wilson, Kevin Budet, Michelle Budet, and Katherine Budet; nine great-grandchildren, Rhiannon and River Cerda, Sydney and Weston Greenwood, Wren Wilson, and Annabelle, Lyla, Holly and Arya Budet.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home, 211 S. Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.



Carmen will rest beside her husband Tony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.



She is terribly missed by both family and friends. Published in The News & Observer on July 15, 2019