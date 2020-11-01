1/
Carmen Eastmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Yolanda Eastmann

January 3, 1942 - October 24, 2020

Raleigh

Carmen Yolanda Eastmann, 78, passed away at UNC Rex Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1942 in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Carmen was a retired housekeeper who loved spending time with her family and animals when not playing her beloved bingo. She was an inspiration to many people, a tough woman who never let life knock her down and who always thought of others before herself.

Carmen is survived by her son Robert Eastmann and his wife Connie; her son Joseph Eastmann and his wife Stacie; her son Clifford Gordon and his wife; her niece Michelle Durand; her nephew Sixto Durand; her grandchildren Rebecca Ann Eastmann, Corey James Robert Eastmann, Ashley M. Ros, Darius Johnson and Kaden Anthony Gordon;

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved