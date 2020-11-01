Carmen Yolanda Eastmann



January 3, 1942 - October 24, 2020



Raleigh



Carmen Yolanda Eastmann, 78, passed away at UNC Rex Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1942 in Santurce, Puerto Rico.



Carmen was a retired housekeeper who loved spending time with her family and animals when not playing her beloved bingo. She was an inspiration to many people, a tough woman who never let life knock her down and who always thought of others before herself.



Carmen is survived by her son Robert Eastmann and his wife Connie; her son Joseph Eastmann and his wife Stacie; her son Clifford Gordon and his wife; her niece Michelle Durand; her nephew Sixto Durand; her grandchildren Rebecca Ann Eastmann, Corey James Robert Eastmann, Ashley M. Ros, Darius Johnson and Kaden Anthony Gordon;



