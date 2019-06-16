DR. CARMEN R. PARKHURST



February 9, 1942 - May 19, 2019



CASTALIA



CASTALIA – Dr. Carmen "Carm" Parkhurst, 77, of Castalia, passed away at Wake Med Hospital May 19, 2019.



He was born in Sandusky Ohio on February 9, 1942 to David Robert and Evelyn Mildred Smith Parkhurst. He is survived by his wife, Justine Janzen Parkhurst; brother, Cleve S. (Donna) Parkhurst of Naples, FL; nephew, Tyson S. Parkhurst of Castalia, OH; niece, Kelly J. (John David, II) Reisler of Rising Sun, MD and their children, Jema and John David, III.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Cory D. Parkhurst.



Carm was an Air Force veteran serving with the 95th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. He received a PhD from Ohio State State University and had a career at North Carolina State University in the Prestage Department of Poultry Science. He authored 2 books and numerous scientific papers. He enjoyed teaching and working with youth as a 4-H Club Leader, advisor to the Poultry Science Club, Alpha Zeta, Farm House and Ceres fraternities. He also coached the Collegate Poultry Judging Team to 8 National Championships. He served as the Director of NC State Fair Poultry Shows for 20 years. In later life he owned several farms that operated as the Castalia Cattle Company. After retirement he spent time in Iraq as an Agricultural Advisor for the 101st Airborne as part of Reconstruction Team 4. He then worked as the manager of the Animal Poultry Waste Management Center working on environmental issues related to animal waste and mortality.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ag Foundation – "Carm" Parkhurst Scholarship Fund, NCSU Campus Box 7645, Raleigh, NC 27695..



