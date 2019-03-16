Carol Dahlstrom Wastila



Raleigh



Carol Dahlstrom Wastila, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born on January 14, 1938, Carol spent almost 50 years with her best friend, her late husband, William "Bill" Wastila (deceased 2009), whom she met in her hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts. Together, they raised two surviving children, Lori Ragsdale and Linda Wastila. A registered nurse, Carol cared for pediatric and intensive care patients, and worked in Vermont, New York, Georgia, and California before calling North Carolina home. She and Bill loved to travel and visited most of the United States, as well as Finland, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, although their favorite place was the Outer Banks. Carol was an artist with her hands. She made beautiful hand-knit sweaters and hand-sewn quilts to keep her loved ones warm. She loved watching birds, especially hummingbirds, outside her kitchen window, and played a mean game of cribbage. In addition to her daughters, she leaves behind her son-in-law, Frank Ragsdale, and her grandchildren, of whom she was immensely proud: Hannah Ragsdale, Sarah Ragsdale, Henry "Will" Simoni-Wastila, and Lea Simoni-Wastila. Carol will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



Donations in her honor can be made to: , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142



Memphis, TN 38148-0142



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary