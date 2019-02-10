Home

City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Raphael Catholic Church
5801 Falls of Neuse Road
Raleigh, NC
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Raphael Catholic Church
5801 Falls of Neuse Road
Raleigh, NC
Carol Dierbeck


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Dierbeck Obituary
Carol J. Dierbeck

May 31, 1938 - February 6, 2019

Raleigh

Carol J. Dierbeck, 80, of Raleigh NC peacefully passed away in her home on February 6, 2019. Carol was born in Evanston, IL on May 31, 1938. She graduated high school from the Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport, IA and attended Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI.

Carol was married to Don on January 21, 1961. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary.

Carol enjoyed raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as volunteering for various charities including the USO, Catholic Charities, Flood Relief and Meals-on-Wheels, in addition to cheerfully interacting with her large family and everyone else she would meet. Carol never met a stranger.

Carol is survived by her husband Don; her children Peter, Susan, and Rick; her grandchildren Kristin, Carlie, Cody, Joey, and Nicky, her great- grandchildren Amber, Kydon, Jonathan, and Scarlett, and her sisters Rita and Rosie.

She is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary, and her siblings Robert, Mary Anita, Virginia, John, Peter, Therese, Patricia, Francis, and Joanne.

The funeral mass will be held at Saint Raphael Catholic Church, 5801 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 on Friday, February 15, 2019. A visitation will begin at 10:00. The mass will begin at 11:00 followed by a procession to the Memorial Garden and Columbarium for the interment of Carol's ashes. A light reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the USO of North Carolina, PO Box 91443, Raleigh, NC 27675.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019
