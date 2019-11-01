|
|
Carol H. Tharrington
Feb.19, 1936 - Oct. 29, 2019
Garner
Carol Hairr Tharrington, 83, died Tuesday at the SECU Hospice Center. A native of Sampson County, she was the daughter of the late Ransom and Allie Thornton Hairr and was a graduate of Herring High School. After 61 years of dedicated service, she retired from NCSU as an administrative assistant.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 4th at Garner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Jan Tharrington Dorfer and husband, David of Benson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Tharrington; sister, Frances H. Morgan and brother, Darroll Hairr.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner and at other times at the home of Jan and David Dofer, 400 E. Hill St., Benson, NC 27504.
Carol loved flowers or contributions may be made in her memory to The Children's Home of NC, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415..
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019