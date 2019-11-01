Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Garner United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Tharrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol H. Tharrington


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol H. Tharrington Obituary
Carol H. Tharrington

Feb.19, 1936 - Oct. 29, 2019

Garner

Carol Hairr Tharrington, 83, died Tuesday at the SECU Hospice Center. A native of Sampson County, she was the daughter of the late Ransom and Allie Thornton Hairr and was a graduate of Herring High School. After 61 years of dedicated service, she retired from NCSU as an administrative assistant.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 4th at Garner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Jan Tharrington Dorfer and husband, David of Benson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Tharrington; sister, Frances H. Morgan and brother, Darroll Hairr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner and at other times at the home of Jan and David Dofer, 400 E. Hill St., Benson, NC 27504.

Carol loved flowers or contributions may be made in her memory to The Children's Home of NC, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415..
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -