Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyner's Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Road Parkway
Wilson, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyner's Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC
Carol Hinnant


1957 - 2019
Carol Hinnant Obituary
Carol Smith Hinnant

06/04/1957 - 12/24/2019

Kenly

Carol Smith Hinnant, 62 of Kenly passed away Tuesday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Buckhorn United Methodist Church Cemetery, 8102 NC Hwy 42, Kenly. The Rev. Steve Edmundson and Rev. Charles Thompson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Kenneth A. Hinnant of the home; step-sons, Scott Hinnant and wife, Margaret of Lucama and Spencer Hinnant and wife, Jordan of Rock Ridge; grandchildren, Bailey, Kelsey and Ella; and her mother, Betty F. Smith of Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter D. Smith.

Carol graduated from Lucama High School in 1975. She was a member of the Middlesex Church of God. Her great loves were family, church and music. From the time she was 8 years old it was just Carol and her mother and most of their activities together were centered around church. This is where Carol's talent for singing came to light. She sang solo and with family at various churches throughout her life. Carol was a member of the Middlesex Sanctuary Choir and was also a member and soloist for the Wilson Chorale for some years. In 2006, Carol auditioned for a spot in the Johnston Community College Country Music Showcase, and she proudly went on to perform the Patsy Cline classic, "I Fall To Pieces" at the event.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to the at 930 Wellness Drive, Greenville, North Carolina 27834.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 26, 2019
