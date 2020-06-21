Carol Joyner Booth



Raleigh



Carol Joyner Booth of Raleigh, formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away on June 18, 2020.



She was born in Norfolk, VA on October 10, 1943 to the late Anna Mae and Elmo T. Joyner. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Jean J. and Ray Stephens of Athens, Ohio.



She is survived by daughters Sharon Elizabeth Booth of Miami, FL and Deborah Booth Adler of Chapel Hill, son-in-law Michael Adler, grandchildren Meg and William Adler, partner Bob Dannegger, and many close cousins and friends.



Carol was a 1961 graduate of Rocky Mount Senior High School and a 1965 graduate of East Carolina University. After many years as a corporate travel agent, she enjoyed retirement as an active member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Raleigh Shag Club, and as a volunteer docent at the NC Museum of History.



A memorial service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh at a later date when we are able to come together to celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cr., Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



