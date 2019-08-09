|
Caroline F. Luckett
Raleigh
Caroline Curtis Foisie Luckett passed away in her home at The Cardinal on August 4, 2019. The daughter of Philip and Elizabeth Foisie, she was born and grew up in Milton, MA. In 1956, Carol graduated with a degree in Zoology from Wellesley College and married Paul H. Luckett III. She made a home for them in the many cities throughout the country where his career took them. They had two children, Lisa Luckett Thompson and Christopher Lloyd Luckett. They moved to Raleigh in 1971 and despite her Boston roots, she embraced her life in the South. Carol enjoyed gardening, playing tennis and skiing. She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, the Junior League of Raleigh and the Carolina Country Club.
Carol is predeceased by her former husband, Paul Luckett, and son, Christopher Luckett. She is survived by her sisters, Adelaide Saunders and Annette Foisie; her daughter, Lisa Thompson; grandchildren, Chris Luckett and Maggie Thompson; and great-grandchildren Ada and Ellie Luckett.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Raleigh, 125 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh 27603, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2 PM with a reception to follow in Shepherd's Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development (P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield VA 22116) or Interact (1012 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27605).
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019