Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Baptist Church
6051 Tryon Rd
Cary, NC
Carol Luella Heizer Dillman


1941 - 2019
Carol Luella Heizer Dillman Obituary
Carol Luella Dillman

February 7, 1941 - September 13, 2019

Raleigh

Beloved follower of Jesus, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend - she will be missed dearly! Carol was born in Rushville, Nebraska and married Dr. Dick Dillman in 1964. Carol was a full time stay-at-home mom who lovingly raised her children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dick, and her older sister, Alice Craighead. Carol is survived by two sisters, Valerie Skovoth and Martha Mason, her children, Patrick Dillman and Teresa Anderson, and four grandsons. A memorial service will be held at Colonial Baptist Church at 6051 Tryon Rd, Cary, NC 27518 at 11am on Friday, September 20th, with a reception following. Use the "Worship Center EAST Entrance." Please send any flowers to the above site for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sat7usa.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
Download Now