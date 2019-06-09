Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Scully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Scully

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Scully Obituary
Carol A Scully

April 29, 1947 - June 3, 2019

Garner

Carol Scully passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. Born April 29, 1947 in Westchester County, NY to Elizabeth and Raymond Boyle, Carol is survived by her husband Thomas, daughters Nicole Wilson and Jennifer Holcomb, brothers Raymond Boyle Jr. of New Jersey and William Boyle of New York and grand children Trey, Sierra, Alex and Emma.

Carol was active in her church, St. Mary Mother of the Church, Garner, NC and enjoyed traveling, motorcycling and teaching mc rider education and rider safety within the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

A celebration of Life will be held at the City of Oaks Cremation Services, 4900 Green Rd. Raleigh, NC on June 22, 2:00 - 4:00 pm.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all our friends for the outpouring of love and support in this difficult time.
Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now