|
|
Carol A Scully
April 29, 1947 - June 3, 2019
Garner
Carol Scully passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. Born April 29, 1947 in Westchester County, NY to Elizabeth and Raymond Boyle, Carol is survived by her husband Thomas, daughters Nicole Wilson and Jennifer Holcomb, brothers Raymond Boyle Jr. of New Jersey and William Boyle of New York and grand children Trey, Sierra, Alex and Emma.
Carol was active in her church, St. Mary Mother of the Church, Garner, NC and enjoyed traveling, motorcycling and teaching mc rider education and rider safety within the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
A celebration of Life will be held at the City of Oaks Cremation Services, 4900 Green Rd. Raleigh, NC on June 22, 2:00 - 4:00 pm.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank all our friends for the outpouring of love and support in this difficult time.
Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019