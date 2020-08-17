Carol Anne Lapo Smith
June 23, 1934 - August 12, 2020
Raleigh
Carol Anne Lapo Smith passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in Ithaca, NY, graduated from Wichita Falls, TX high school and received a Master of Music degree from Westminster Choir College, Princeton, NJ. Carol was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was an alto vocalist, pianist, organist, church children's choir director, elementary school music teacher, cub scout den mother, VBS director, writer of short stories and poetry, as well as being a substitute hockey coach! For twenty years, she was the Music Librarian at Meredith College, Raleigh, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Beatrice Lapo, her brother, Richard Lapo and nephew William Lapo. After not seeing each other for twenty years, she married her college classmate, Leonard Smith, in 1979 and enjoyed forty one years of life together. She is survived by her husband, Leonard, sons David Kunkel (Tammi LeSage) and Stephen Kunkel (Carolyn), grandchildren Nadia and Sam Kunkel, sister in law Nancy Lapo, niece Debbie Lapo (John Ballinger), nephew Robert Lapo, grandnephew Karl Lapo and grandniece Kristiana Lapo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Growing In Love Fund at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
