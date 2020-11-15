1/
Carole Frangiosa
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Carole Owens Frangiosa

Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, NC. Carole Owens Frangiosa, age 72 , passed away on November 12, 2020. She was a member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church where she loved attending Sunday School and singing in the chance choir until her health deteriorated. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Joe Frangiosa, of the home, sister Linda Owens Hottell, Lake City, SC, stepdaughter Jean Frangiosa (daughter, Lauren), Raleigh,NC, stepson Joe Frangiosa, LaJolla,CA. Born January15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Elzie Winfred and Virginia Lawson Owens. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Josh Lawson, Lawsonville, NC, and Mr. & Mrs. Elzie Owens, Stuart, VA.

Carole was a graduate of Stuart High School and Bluefield College. She worked at Burroughs-Wellcome for many years and retired after several years at IBM. She enjoyed working in her yard, playing the piano, spending time at the beach, and shopping with Linda.

Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Carole. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
Thank You.
or

