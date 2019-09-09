|
Carole Fuller Nicholson
April 6, 1940 - September 7, 2019
Raleigh
Carole Nicholson passed away peacefully September 7, 2019.
Survivors include husband, Darrell "Nick" Nicholson, daughter, Anne Hogewood (Lee), son, David Nicholson, and three grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Benjamin. She is also survived by her sister, Dora Tedder, and brother Dan Fuller.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 pm on Tuesday, September 10. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in her honor to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or the Christ Church Outreach Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh NC 27601. Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh is servicing the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019