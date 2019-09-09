Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
1940 - 2019
Carole Nicholson Obituary
Carole Fuller Nicholson

April 6, 1940 - September 7, 2019

Raleigh

Carole Nicholson passed away peacefully September 7, 2019.

Survivors include husband, Darrell "Nick" Nicholson, daughter, Anne Hogewood (Lee), son, David Nicholson, and three grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Benjamin. She is also survived by her sister, Dora Tedder, and brother Dan Fuller.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 pm on Tuesday, September 10. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in her honor to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or the Christ Church Outreach Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 120 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh NC 27601. Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh is servicing the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019
