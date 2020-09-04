1/1
Caroline Dalton Meyer

May 14, 1958 - August 15, 2020

Virginia Beach

Caroline Dalton Meyer of Virginia Beach, Virginia, eldest daughter of Philip Meyer and Sue Quail Meyer of Chapel Hill, died Saturday, August 15th of organ failure. She was 62.

She is survived by her husband Scott Mason; daughter, Rachel Matthews (Noah) of Chapel Hill; three grandchildren; and three sisters and their families: Sarah Meyer (Teddy Salazar) of Durham, Melissa Meyer (Thallieus Massey) of Miami, Florida, and Kathy Meyer Lucente (Steve Lucente) of Carrboro. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Nelms.

Caroline was born in Chapel Hill in 1958. She attended Herndon High School in Herndon, Virginia, Northern Virginia Community College, and The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she studied photography. She had a deep love for gardening, caring for friends and family, and sharing good food with the people she loved.

Caroline had great respect and love for the Back Bay region of Virginia Beach, and the quiet and peace it brought to her life. It is a special place, which she said had always been good to her.

A private service will be held with the family at The Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill on Friday, September 4th. Donations can be made in Caroline's name to the Back Bay Restoration Foundation.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
The Chapel of the Cross
