Carolyn Ann King
November 12, 1942 - August 11, 2020
Clayton
Carolyn Ann King went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2020. She was loving and faithful wife who was still in love with her husband of 50 years, the love of her life, Jim. She loved and honored her God and his son, Jesus Christ our Savior all her life. Carolyn was born in Cullman, AL on November 12, 1942 to the late Leldon and Marie Cobb Godfrey. She graduated from Broward High School in Hollywood, FL, her home through most of her childhood and teens. Carolyn took great pride and love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Although she worked as a secretary, she loved being a top consultant for the Doncaster line of clothing for many years.
Carolyn was an excellent golfer, and won many individual and team tournaments. Her favorite partner was her husband, Jim and together they played in tournaments and for fun on beautiful courses throughout our country as well as Hawaii and Caribbean Islands, an avid fisherwoman, her and her husband, Jim fished together the streams and lakes of Colorado; the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.
Carolyn is survived by and will be sorely missed by the love of her life, her loving husband of 50 years, James Garnett King, III of Clayton, whom she met and married in Albuquerque, NM; her deeply loved son, Lance King and wife, Kelly; her beloved daughter, Jerri Schoeck and her husband, Ned of Omaha, NE; her much loved grandchildren, Brandon King, Jordon King, Payton Schoeck and Trisha Schoeck Meagher and husband, Frank; her much loved great grandchildren, Luke Meagher and Felicity Meagher.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00am at the Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at McLaurin Funeral Home from 4 until 6:00pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the King family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.