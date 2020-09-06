Carolyn "Carol" Brown Fallon
June 30, 1933 - August 27, 2020
Raleigh
Carolyn "Carol" Brown Fallon, 87 years old, longtime resident of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was born in Gaffney, SC, in 1933. She was the widow of the late John "Jack" Fallon whom she was happily married to for almost 65 years. Carol worked incredibly hard raising her four children and as a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, reading, and many other pursuits. She was a caring and thoughtful person who was appreciated by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many other extended family and friends.
Committal Services at the Columbarium of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will be held privately due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of North Carolina.
A full obituary is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
- search Carolyn Fallon.