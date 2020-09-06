1/1
Carolyn B. Fallon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn "Carol" Brown Fallon

June 30, 1933 - August 27, 2020

Raleigh

Carolyn "Carol" Brown Fallon, 87 years old, longtime resident of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was born in Gaffney, SC, in 1933. She was the widow of the late John "Jack" Fallon whom she was happily married to for almost 65 years. Carol worked incredibly hard raising her four children and as a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, reading, and many other pursuits. She was a caring and thoughtful person who was appreciated by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many other extended family and friends.

Committal Services at the Columbarium of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will be held privately due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of North Carolina.

A full obituary is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com - search Carolyn Fallon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved