Carolyn Jones Cook
July 10, 1934 - April 20,2020
Raleigh
Carolyn Jones Cook, 85, joined her heavenly family on April 20, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Spartanburg, S.C. to the late Victor Carroll and Ruth Mabrey Jones. Carolyn married the love of her life, Reverend Lonnie Lee Cook on April 1, 1952. Together they had five children.
Carolyn's kindness and dedication to her family and friends was authentic and sincere. She loved her children and grandchildren and any others who graced her doorsteps.She donated her time to teach English to her church family, who needed help. Carolyn lovingly worked with Sunday school and Bible schools at her church. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Reverend Lonnie Lee Cook; Four children, Lon Cook, Jeanne Cook Layton (David), Kyle Cook, Daniel Cook (Donna) and her baby in heaven, Jack Cook; Four grandchildren, Jeremy Layton, Caleb Cook, Jonathan Layton and Dylan Cook; Five great grandchildren, Alynna Layton, Cole Layton, Braeden Cook, Sarah Cook, and Devyn Cook; Sisters, Jenny Layton and Ann Blackwell (Ronnie), of Spartanburg, SC; and her brother, Johnny Jones (Connie) of Greenville, SC.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date due to health concerns for all loved ones.
Most important of all to Carolyn was her faith in God. She was a perfect example of unconditional love. She lives on in our hearts forever.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020