Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Carolyn Crane Ferrell


1945 - 2019
Carolyn Crane Ferrell Obituary
Carolyn Crane Ferrell

April 22, 1945 - October 24, 2019

Raleigh

Carolyn Crane Ferrell, 74, of Raleigh, died on October 24, 2019. Carolyn was born in Erwin, North Carolina on April 22, 1945. She graduated from Erwin High School. Carolyn worked more than 33 years at IBM and after retiring from IBM, she worked several more years at CISCO.

Carolyn loved going to the beach and traveling on vacation with her family. She also loved all holidays, especially ones allowing her to make baskets and stockings full of goodies for her children and grandchildren. Her family remembers her as one of the hardest working women they knew, always putting her all in to any task or job.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, C.D.W. Ferrell, Jr. "Woody"; children, Stephanie Roland (Tim), Jonathan Ferrell (Beth) and Paige Ferrell; grandchildren, James, Jacob, Megan and Sam; brother, Larry Crane (Sue); sister-in-law, Delores Crane; brother-in-law, Mike Ferrell (Gayla); sister-in-law, Susan Honeycutt (Bill); as well as many beloved nieces and nephews."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Viola Crane; twin grandsons, Joshua and Matthew; and siblings, David Crane, Rosie Gainey and Charles Crane.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:30 pm on Sunday, October 27 at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. A 2:30pm service at the funeral home will follow visitation with burial to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 26, 2019
