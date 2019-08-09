|
|
Carolyn Doyle
November 30, 1952 - July 22, 2019
Chapel Hill
Carolyn Doyle, PhD., loving wife, mother, nana, and friend to many, passed away at age 66 on the morning of July 22, 2019 after a long battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Carolyn was a force of nature who enjoyed a multifaceted career as a scientist, educator, and craftswoman. As a young wife and mother, Carolyn enrolled in college and earned a degree from SUNY Stony Brook in 1980. As a single mom, she then entered graduate school at Stony Brook and performed thesis studies on influenza virus with Dr. Mary-Jane Gething at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, earning her PhD in 1985. She did postdoctoral training at Harvard with Dr. Jack Strominger, and in 1987 published a seminal paper in the field of immunology that established the interaction of CD4 with MHC II molecules. Carolyn joined the faculty of the Department of Immunology of Duke University as Assistant Professor in 1990, where she continued her research and profoundly impacted the careers of many young scientists, in particular young women scientists. All have gone on to outstanding careers. Carolyn left Duke in 2000 for a short stint with the Arthritis Foundation, after which she decided to focus on more artistic pursuits. She grew to play a major role in the community of local artists in the Triangle as a member of the Red Clay Coop, the Clay Centre, Womancraft, the Orange County Artists Guild, and Mulberry Silks. Her work, whether it be a quilt, an apron, a scarf, or her signature pottery imprinted with a Japanese red maple leaf, adorns many homes and is held dearly by all. To top it off, she was an incredible cook, avid gardener and small-scale chicken farmer. But most of all, Carolyn took care of people, whether it be family or her wide circle of friends and fellow artists. She will be dearly missed.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Cecelia Doyle. She is survived by her husband Michael Krangel, her daughter Linda Wert and partner Bernard Conklin, her grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, Kennedy and Cole, her brothers Kevin and Eugene, her cats Cleo, Noah and Winnie, and countless friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday August 16 at Duke Chapel, with reception to follow. Parking will be available in the Bryan Center lot (use 125 Science Drive for GPS). Please carpool if possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the cancer .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 9, 2019