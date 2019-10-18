Home

Services
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
in the fellowship hall of the church
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Butner, NC
View Map
Carolyn Faye Shope


1938 - 2019
Carolyn Faye Shope Obituary
Carolyn Faye Shope

January 26, 1938- October 17, 2019

Butner

Faye Shope, 81, a longtime resident of Granville County passed away suddenly Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home.She was born January 26, 1938 in Durham County to the late George Dewey Peed and Delia Ardel Peed. Faye was a member of First Baptist Church of Butner and retired from John Umstead Hospital after thirty-six years of service as a laboratory supervisor.Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Butner by Dr. Charlie Bryan. Burial will be private.Surviving are her husband, Philip M. Shope of the home; two sons, Arnold Dean Wyrick (Kathy) of Mebane, Bradley Wayne Wyrick (Lois) of Hillsborough; step-children, Philip Shope, Jr., (Wendy) of Raleigh, Corbett Shope (Mary) of Cary; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Creech and a brother, Bobby Peed.Visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 PM one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall of the church and at other times at the home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Butner, P.O. Box 44, Butner, NC 2750Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Shope Family.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019
