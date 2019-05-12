Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Fortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Fortner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Fortner Obituary
Carolyn Fortner

August 8, 1938 - May 8, 2019

Raleigh

Carolyn Fortner of Raleigh, NC passed away on May 8, 2019.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 30 years, Pete Fortner, her four children, and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 11am on May 14 at St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church (5801 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609. The celebration of life will follow at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to .
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now