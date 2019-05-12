|
|
Carolyn Fortner
August 8, 1938 - May 8, 2019
Raleigh
Carolyn Fortner of Raleigh, NC passed away on May 8, 2019.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 30 years, Pete Fortner, her four children, and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 11am on May 14 at St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church (5801 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609. The celebration of life will follow at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to .
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019