Carolyn Holt Newsome
December 24,1936-June 12,2019
Wake Forest
Carolyn was the first born of Charles and Louise Holt. She has been preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Julie Thomas Dotson. She is survived by her husband Don Newsome; sisters, Millie Calloway and Susan Johnston; daughter Dawn Kennedy; grandchildren Jeffrey Kennedy, Courtney DiFranco, PFC Lawrence Allan Thomas and Hunter Dotson; and 2 great grandsons. The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at City of Oaks Cremation, 4900 Green Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carillon Assisted Living, 3218 Heritage Trade Dr., Wake Forest, NC 27587 or www.alz.org/nc/donate
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019