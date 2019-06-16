Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Holt Newsome


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Holt Newsome Obituary
Carolyn Holt Newsome

December 24,1936-June 12,2019

Wake Forest

Carolyn was the first born of Charles and Louise Holt. She has been preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Julie Thomas Dotson. She is survived by her husband Don Newsome; sisters, Millie Calloway and Susan Johnston; daughter Dawn Kennedy; grandchildren Jeffrey Kennedy, Courtney DiFranco, PFC Lawrence Allan Thomas and Hunter Dotson; and 2 great grandsons. The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at City of Oaks Cremation, 4900 Green Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carillon Assisted Living, 3218 Heritage Trade Dr., Wake Forest, NC 27587 or www.alz.org/nc/donate
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now