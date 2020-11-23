Carolyn Hunt Poole
November 20, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Carolyn Hunt Poole, 69, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Carl Clyde Hunt and Edna Laney Hunt. In addition to her parents, Ms. Poole was also predeceased by her sisters, Evelyn Hunt Anderson, Mary Margaret Hudson; and brother, Thomas Alton Hunt.
Ms. Poole graduated from Durham High School and retired from Verizon, formerly GTE, as an Accounting Analyst. She was also previously employed with UNC Health Foundation Horizon's Program.
Ms. Poole is survived by her son, Will Pleasants (Kristen); grandchildren, Laney Broadway Pleasants, William Alexander "Alex" Pleasants, Jr.; nieces and nephew, Donna Yates (Bob), Pam Townsend (Wayne), Lisa Huffman (John), David Anderson, Caroline Schulz; and many great-nieces and great- nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24th at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Manley Palmer, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
Flowers are acceptable or contributions may be made to UNC Health Foundation Horizon's Program. Please mail contributions to: UNC-Chapel Hill, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309, Designate UNC Horizons in memory of Carolyn Poole; or donations online athttps://give.unc.edu/donate?&p=obgy&f=348322
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent towww.clementsfuneralservice.com
