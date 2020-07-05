Carolyn Jones Ball
May 3, 1933 - July 2, 2020
Franklinton
After an extended illness, Carolyn Jones Ball, 87, of Franklinton died on Thursday night, July 2, at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Her daughters, Cynthia Ball and Amy Ball, were with her.
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and daughter of Silas and Minnie Jones. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerri Ball, and they celebrated their 68th anniversary just before his death in 2017.
In addition to her deep intelligence, she was known for a sharp wit and an amazing memory. Her family will miss being able to ask her to recall the details of many past family stories. We always told her that she had a mind like a steel trap.
With strong love for her family, she also was deeply devoted to an extended family of animals over her life. She and Jerri could never let any dog or cat remain homeless very long.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Carol Annette Ball Hiscoe, and her brother Jimmie Kent Jones. Her loss will be felt deeply by her daughters, Cynthia Ball and husband Dave Aspnes, and Amy Ball and fiancé Chris Barrett, all of Raleigh. She also leaves 2 grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters: Jeremy Ball with his wife Lee and daughters Elizabeth and Charlotte of Franklin, MA, and Nathaniel Hiscoe of Raleigh. Also grieving her loss will be her brother Hester Jones and his family, her sister-in-law Jimmie Jones and nephew Kent, and her former son-in-law David Hiscoe.
The family is especially grateful to the devoted caregivers who looked after her in her home 24 hours a day until she entered the hospital.
A socially distanced graveside service of remembrance will be conducted by Rev. Amos Quick at Fairview Cemetery in Franklinton at 10am on Monday, July 6.
If you wish to make a memorial donation and expression of sympathy, the family hopes you will consider Purr Partners, Safe Haven for Cats, or your own favorite animal rescue organization.
