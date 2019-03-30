Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Rawls Baptist Church
10665 US-401
North Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Carolyn Jean Arnold


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Jean Arnold Obituary
Carolyn Jean

Knott Arnold

September 5, 1940 - March 29, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Carolyn Jean Knott Arnold, age 78, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1940 to Clarence and Hassie Knott. A celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Rawls Baptist Church, 10665 US-401 North Fuquay-Varina, NC. Inurnment will be private at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hoyt Arnold; sister, Patricia Knott Strickland and step-son Earl Arnold.

Carolyn retired from Kemper Insurance Company after 30 plus years as an Adjuster.

Carolyn is survived by her brothers, Douglas E. Knott and Larry C. Knott of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Brenda Knott Manor (Bob) of Richmond, VA; loving nieces and nephews and stepson, Ray Arnold (Carolyn) of Fuquay-Varina.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Rawls Baptist Church or Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Court, Garner, NC.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2019
