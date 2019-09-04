|
|
Carolyn Eckfeldt Kozelka
Chapel Hill
Carolyn Eckfeldt Kozelka, a loving, giving and reaffirming wife, mother, avid outdoors woman, and active member of Binkley Baptist church in Chapel Hill for over 56 years, passed peacefully at Carolina Meadows, on August 21st. She joins her loving husband, Bob Kozelka, in the hereafter, and is survived by 4 sons (Paul, Tom, Jim and Peter) and 3 grandchildren (Caitlyn, Wyatt and Bryn).
After obtaining a degree in Sociology from Tufts University, Carolyn devoted herself to raising her sons with integrity and to much-needed activities work in nursing homes, a gift of caring for others that began even at age 13, when she knitted for the Red Cross during the war. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, she was a New Englander at heart, found joy in outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, x-country skiing, canoeing, white water rafting, and ministered lovingly to her extended relatives. In her words she "came from a long line of Dalmatians" owned by the family.
One of Carolyn's greatest gifts was her creativity in crafts, an ability to fashion attractive and often useful objects out of almost anything, which she shared willingly with the elderly, often helping them overcome challenges of vision and limited dexterity to produce delightful works. She was a member of the Triangle Weaver's Guild, wove many beautiful and impressively artistic tapestries and rugs, and regularly donated them to the church, to environmental protection organizations, including NC WARN.
Carolyn found much joy in listening to classical music and imaginative cooking, and ensured that her children were well schooled in such rewarding, life-long pursuits. She will especially be remembered for her empathy and thoughtful consideration of others.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 4, 2019