|
|
Carolyn LaPrade Compton
May 17, 1930 - January 30, 2020
Goldsboro
Carolyn LaPrade Compton died at the age of 89 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Carolyn was born in Richmond, VA on May 17, 1930 to the late Vernon Edison LaPrade and Allie Delle Walston LaPrade. She attended Mars Hill College and the Medical College of Virginia, completing studies in X-ray technology and therapy. Carolyn married Dr. John Wallace Compton, Jr. in 1952 and moved to Goldsboro to rear their family and serve their community. John practiced radiology for four decades with Wayne Radiologists PA. With the loss of John in 2001 after 49 years of marriage, she married a childhood friend, Rev. Garvin C. Martin in 2003. They enjoyed their life together until his death in 2009.
Carolyn lived a life of dedication to her family and friends, and to her community. She was a member of the WMH Medical Auxiliary, volunteered at Wayne Memorial Hospital for many years, and served as chaplain for the David Williams chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Most notably, she was a charter member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her brother Vernon E. LaPrade, Jr. and nephew Steve E. LaPrade.
She is survived by her children John Wallace Compton, III and wife Marsha; Kathleen Compton Westbrook and husband Richard; and Paul Edison Compton and wife Ann; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Carolyn's residence. The family will also receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Narthex of the Sanctuary of Madison Avenue Baptist Church followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary with Rev. Adam Street officiating. Interment will be in Wayne Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 300 S. Madison Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27530 or contributions in her memory to the organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020