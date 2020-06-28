Carolyn Moores March
November 1, 1928 - June 25, 2020
Spring Hope
Carolyn Moores March, 91, passed away on June 25, 2020, surrounded by family at home in Spring Hope, NC. Carolyn March was born in Newton, MA on Nov. 1, 1928 to parents, Carroll D. and Fritzene C. Moores of Medfield, MA. During her childhood, her father, a druggist, owned and managed several pharmacies in the Maine cities of Lisbon Falls, Norway, and Gorham. Carolyn graduated from Gorham High School in 1946. She attended the University of Maine in Orono where she met Jackson B. March of Middleboro, MA. Carolyn was a Home Economics major, and Jack was studying Forestry. Carolyn taught at several schools in ME before she and Jack married in Gorham, ME in 1955.
Shortly after they married, Jack was conscripted into the Army, and they moved to SOHO in New York City to be near Fort Dix where he was stationed. After the Army, Jack took a job in Tennessee with the Bowaters Paper company. They spent the next 15 years in eastern TN, residing in the towns of Cleveland, Etowah, and Morristown. While Carolyn held various part-time jobs, her main occupation during those years was mother/homemaker. They moved to Spring Hope in 1971 where Jack was employed by Masonite Corporation, and Carolyn resumed her teaching career, becoming the first Learning Disabilities teacher in Nash County. She spent the next 16 years teaching English and Math at the local junior and senior highs. Carolyn was an avid reader and helped to form a book club that she participated in until her death. She loved music and dancing, researching and writing about her family's genealogy and all things British broadcasting on PBS (especially Poldark, Downton Abbey, and The Eastenders). In fact, she was often lovingly referred to as "The Queen". Carolyn and Jack enjoyed extensive travel in their retirement, and their favorite hobby together was bird watching. Carolyn enjoyed singing in the Gibson Memorial Methodist choir and was active in various social activities in Spring Hope.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jackson B. March. She is survived by her three children: Daniel March (Terri) of Asheville, NC, Martha March Carlson of Tarboro, NC, Amy March Howell (John) of Spring Hope, NC. Grandchildren: Zachary Marks of Spring Hope, NC, Emily Marks of Winston Salem, NC, Graham March of Asheville, NC, Jackson Howell of Bremerton, WA, Samuel Howell of Bailey, NC. Great-grandchildren: Ella Marks, Jackson Marks, and Thomas Marks of Spring Hope, NC.
A memorial service for Carolyn March will be held at Gibson Memorial Methodist Church in Spring Hope, NC, after the church resumes services.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the March family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.