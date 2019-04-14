Carolyn May Hunt Koetse



Raleigh



We were surprised and heartbroken on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with the unexpected passing of our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Carolyn May Hunt Koetse, 77, of Raleigh, North Carolina.



Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gerrit (Diane) Koetse of Mooresville, NC, Willem (Elizabeth) Koetse of Wake Forest; her special grandchildren, Brennan and Catelyn; her siblings, Donald Hunt of Nichols, John (Shirley) Hunt of Rome, PA.; Many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive.



Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Donald I. and Bernita Hunt; and brother Charles Hunt and sister Marilyn Chandler.



Carolyn was born on February 1, 1942 in Sayre, PA, a daughter of the late Donald I. and Bernita B. (Williams) Hunt. Carolyn was a graduate of Tioga Central High School and Broome Tech. While working at IBM in Glendale, NY, 1961, she met Klaas H. Koetse. The two married in 1963, moved to the Netherlands, where Carolyn worked at Elsevier, editing all English publications. In 1967, Carolyn and Klaas relocated to NY where they settled in Yorktown Heights and raised their two sons, Gerrit J. and Willem H. She was a gifted Montessori and art teacher. In August of 1993, Carolyn and Klaas relocated to Raleigh, NC where their family is now located.



Carolyn was an artist in her heart and soul, a maker of almost all craft. The family treasures her special designs in stained glass windows and in her award-winning quilts. She loved her annual trips to the beach with her special girls, walking the beach, collecting shells, and loving the movement of the sun. She was an amazing gardener, sharing not only her own plants but her mother's, too.



Her family will privately celebrate her life in North Carolina. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (www.foodbankcenc.org) or the Raleigh Rescue Mission (www.raleighrescue.org) in loving memory of Carolyn May Hunt Koetse. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary