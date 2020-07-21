Carolyn Padgette
April 7,1946-July 15,2020
Raleigh
Carolyn Norton Padgette, 74, of Raleigh, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home. She was the daughter of Paul Allen and Ruth Richards Norton. She is survived by her daughter Beth Padgette Fulks and her son-in-law Clay Fulks of Raleigh; son Robert Padgette and her daughter-in-law Heather Padgette, grandchildren Cameron and Nathan, of Alameda, California; her brother Richard Norton and his wife Margaret of Brooklyn, NY; nieces Julie Nash, Tracy Norton-Fisher, Rebecca Norton Cummings, and her beloved pup Harry.
Carolyn was part of the "it takes a village" community before it was a thing. She raised her children with the help of her friends Mary Ann Freeman, Judy Wright, and Bonnie Hudson. Together they raised four boys and one girl. Carolyn's extended children were Kevin Bunn, Thomas Corpening, and Alan Hudson. She will be missed by her village, one that seemed to grow with each passing day.
Carolyn grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall and Duke University. When she graduated from college, she was a teacher for children with learning disabilities. This role was an early indication of her lifelong ability to show compassion and understanding to people of all types. Carolyn enjoyed a career in real estate sales and management, followed by many successful years as the owner of Carolyn Padgette Nationwide Insurance Agency. She received many awards and recognitions for her work and anyone who worked with her considered her to be a manager extraordinaire. Her hard work as a businesswoman and a single mother led to great success, both personally and professionally.
Carolyn was one of the first residents of Stonehenge Townhomes in 1984 and served on the Board of Directors. She enjoyed the beach and often entertained friends at her home in Pine Knoll Shores. In 2018 she moved to The Cypress Retirement Community, where she enjoyed playing bridge and learning new card games with the residents. Carolyn was a friend to all who knew her, was generous and kind, adored her children and grandchildren, and was dearly loved by her family and friends.
Carolyn was the definition of kindness. She would never hesitate to help a person in need. She always would look for the best in each individual, a value she passed on to her children. She loved spending time with her friends, a good glass of wine, and a cheap glass of bourbon. There was not a place in Raleigh you could go where someone did not know her name (a slightly frustrating fact for her children when they were teenagers). Most people remember her for her kind heart, even if they only met her once. If you want to honor the memory of the person she was, please do a random act of kindness for someone, whether you know them or not.
Now don't think that Carolyn was perfect. She did have issues with expiration dates, probably from buying in bulk to get a good deal. She was very disappointed in the fact that she raised a daughter that didn't like shrimp. She had a fantastic sense of humor and would giggle to herself before finishing the joke. Her greatness outweighed her faults, so she's forgiven for all the expired salad dressing.
No service will be held at this time; the plan is to have a celebration of her life in April for what would have been her 75th birthday. She would not want to put anyone at risk during these uncertain times. Also, she would rather people get together when they could be happy, safe, share good memories, a glass of wine (or cheap bourbon), and hugs. Lots of hugs. Memories and messages for the family may be posted at Renaissance Funeral Home https://www.rfhr.com/obituaries/
. Anyone who wishes to do so may make a donation in her memory to the SPCA (https://spcawake.org/
), National MS Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
, Flip NC (https://flipnc.org/
), or the charity of one's choice
.