Carolyn Prince Buffaloe



October 16, 1937 – February 15, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Mrs. Carolyn Prince Buffaloe, 81, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1937 to the late George Allen and Zadie Prince of Cary, NC. Carolyn was a home-maker and office manager for her husband's business, Lacy Buffaloe Construction.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was an active part of the Faith Bible Fellowship family, participating in the mission room's various outreaches over many years. Her love of travel took her across the US and the world.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy W. Buffaloe, her parents, and her siblings: Gladys Elledge, 'Tootsie' Rollins, Thomas Prince, Miriam Pinkerton, and Harold Prince.



Carolyn is survived by her daughter Phyllis Buffaloe Pannkuk and husband Everett Bernard Pannkuk III, son Lacy Eugene Buffaloe, son George Allen Buffaloe and wife Sarah Jackson Buffaloe; by grandchildren Everett IV and Melissa Pannkuk, Evan and Jennifer Pannkuk, Lacy Buffaloe and Tyler Hix, George Allen Buffaloe (AJ) and Ashlyn Buffaloe; and by great-grandsons Everett Pannkuk V, Ethan Pannkuk and Maverick Hix.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, February 20 at Faith Bible Fellowship, 1905 Garner Glen, Raleigh, NC. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00-11:45 am at the church. A service of committal will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC. Memorials may be made to Faith Bible Fellowship in Carolyn's name.



Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary