More Obituaries for Carolyn Yeargan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn S. Yeargan


1948 - 2019
Carolyn S. Yeargan Obituary
Carolyn S. Yeargan

April 11, 1948 - November 22, 2019

Raleigh

Carolyn S. Yeargan, 71, of Raleigh passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Born April 11, 1948 in Wake County, NC she was a daughter of the late Winston Edward Stephenson, Sr. and Mamie Lee House Stephenson.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Sam Yeargan and sister, Frances Stephenson.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Roger Neal Yeargan, of the home and siblings, Becky Stephenson (Al) of Gloucester, NC, Robert Stephenson of New Port, NC, and Rev. Ed Stephenson of Morganton, NC.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
