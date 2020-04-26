Home

City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Carolyn Scarborough


1940 - 2020
Carolyn Scarborough Obituary
Carolyn Dale Scarborough

October 6, 1940 - April 18, 2020

Raleigh

Carolyn Dale Scarborough of Raleigh, NC passed away at her home on 4/18/20. She was born in Durham, NC to the late James W Dale, Jr and Emogene R Dale. In her early life, she lived in Wendell, NC where she graduated HS. She attended Wake Forest University and ECU and earned a degree in Home Economics. After graduation, she married and had one daughter, Heather Scarborough Duke. She had a long career in education where she taught the sciences to middle schoolers. One of her great passions in life was genealogy. This led her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Jamestown Society and she was one of the founders of the Order of Descendants of Ancient Planters. Other hobbies were the culinary arts, where she received many prizes at the State fair, gardening and sewing. Her friends found her to be generous to a fault.

She is survived by her daughter Heather S. Duke, brother James W Dale, III, sister Melanie Dale, nephews Jay M. Dale (Monica) and James W Dale IV, niece Sunny S. Banks, great nephews Ian M. Dale and William H Banks.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020
