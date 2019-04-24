Carolyne Bird Mew



February 23, 1943 - April 21, 2019



Fairmont



Mrs. Carolyne Bird Mew, age 76, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Lumberton Health & Rehab.



Mrs. Mew was born February 23, 1943 in Mecklenburg, County, NC.



Mrs. Mew was a graduate of Pembroke State University and East Carolina University, and was a math teacher in the Public Schools of Robeson County, Wake County and Greene County. She earned the state wide math teacher of the year award.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Wiley Bird and Edna Virginia Austell Bird; her husband, John Mew; a daughter, Jennifer Carol Mew.



She is survived by one brother, Tommy Bird of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters, Jo Bird Conway and husband Don of Monroe, NC and Marion Hester of Greensboro, NC; four nieces, three nephews; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews as well as six first cousins.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel in Fairmont.



A time of visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church P.O. Box 663 Fairmont, NC 28340. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary