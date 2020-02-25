|
Carrie Evelyn Smith
March 1, 1934 - February 22, 2020
Willow Spring
Carrie Evelyn Smith, 85, passed away on Saturday at Universal Healthcare in Fuquay-Varina. A native of Harnett County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Alvert Young and Geraldine Blanchard Brown. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Julie Johnson (Bill) of Selma; sons, Jackie Smith (Connie) of Apex, Mark Smith ( Trudy) of Willow Spring; grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Brandi Denton (Travis), Adam Smith (Amanda), Peyton Hensley, Jolie Evelyn Hensley; great grandchildren, Christopher Dixon (Jennifer), Cameron Dixon, Blayke Denton, Adalynn Smith, Kaylee Byrd, Tristan Byrd; great-great grandchildren, Aiden Dixon and Jaxon Dixon; sisters, Janet Wheeler of Kipling, Lida Buchanan of Broadway, Ruby Fore of Christian Light, Deloris Salmon of Broadway; brothers, William Brown (Eloise) of Mamers, Leonard Brown (June) of Benson, Cecil Brown (Linda) of Sanford, James Brown ( Susan) of Broadway; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Aaron Smith; brothers, Clarence Brown, Alvin Brown and Caviness Brown.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2020