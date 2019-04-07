Home

Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church
4921 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC
Carrie Small Obituary
Carrie Stephens Small

June 18, 1940 - March 31, 2019

Raleigh

Carrie Stephens Small, 78, died peacefully on March 31, 2019 surrounded by family at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, NC.

She was born in Lumberton, NC on June 18, 1940 to the late Simmons Gibbons Stephens and Alice Dale Ellis. A longtime resident of Raleigh, Carrie was a member of Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church and retired from NC State Student Health Services.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Doug "SD" Small, siblings: Phyllis Grigg of Graham, Wayne Patton of Blythe GA, Simmons Stephens (Sherry) of Burlington, Dawn Genest (Tom) of Jacksonville FL, Janet Foushee of Elon, and Juanita Currin (Pat) of Stem; sister-in-law Bonnie Stem (James) of Raleigh; cousins: Christina Powell, Helen Loizou, Penny Sullivan (Phil), and Vick Kirkman (Beverly); special friends Carol Gordon and James Harper, and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends.

A private interment service will be conducted at Montlawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held April 9th at 2:00 PM at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4921 Six Forks Road, Raleigh NC. The family wishes to thank her special caregiver Fonda Welch and the staff of Transitions LifeCare.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church or Transitions LifeCare.

Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019
