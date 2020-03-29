Home

Carrie Thorn
Carrie Thorn


1935 - 2020
Carrie Thorn Obituary
Carrie Emeline Beaty Thorn

September 12, 1935-March 15, 2020

Raleigh

Carrie Emeline Beaty Thorn, a long-time resident of Longwood, Florida, died last Sunday at Transitions Hospice House in Raleigh, North Carolina. She resided for the past year at Windsor Point Retirement Community in Fuquay, NC. Born in Leesburg, Florida, Carrie received her nursing degree from St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. An officer in Florida garden clubs for many years, she enjoyed quilting, knitting, traveling the world, and an annual beach trip with a group of childhood friends she had cherished for over 70 years. Carrie is preceded in death by husband Wayne Wright and Stuart Thorn, her husband of 39 years. Her three sons survive her; David (Joni) of New Port Richey, Hugh (Amy) of Fernandina Beach, Jeff (Martha) of Raleigh. She also leaves behind brothers David Beaty and Johnny Beaty, sisters Iona Lou Beaty and Betty Jo Stephens, all of whom live in Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews, many grandchildren, and special niece Christie Kramer. The family would like to thank the aides and staff of Windsor Point for their loving care. A memorial service will take place at St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg, Florida at a later date. If desired, please make memorial contributions to the American Nurses Foundation, nursingworld.org or Wekiva Youth Camp c/o Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. ffgc.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020
