Carroll Lynn Allen



April 12, 1948 - March 11, 2019



Raleigh



Carroll L. Allen passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 70. He was known for his many accomplishments as a financial planner, his love for family and friends, and his love of golf.



Carroll was born in Asheville, North Carolina but was raised in Ypsilanti, Michigan where he excelled in the classroom as well as in basketball and baseball. He attended Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University where he continued playing baseball while earning a teaching degree. He taught school and served as an administrator in the Ypsilanti Public school system.



He spent time living in Hawaii and Raleigh before eventually moving to Houston, Texas where he began a career in financial planning. In 1984, he returned to Raleigh. At the time of his death, he was serving as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management, of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and had earned many industry awards for his contributions to his clients and his company. He was recently recognized as one of the Top Five Branch Managers for Janney and was named by "On Wall Street" magazine as one of the Top 75 Branch Managers in America.



Within Janney, Carroll was known for his excellent leadership skills and his ability to educate both his staff and his clients. He was in love with his work and had zero desire to retire.



Carroll was also known for his love of family and spent much of his free time with his own children and grandchild, as well as the children and grandchildren of his wife. Carroll is survived by his wife Sharry Tripp, his children Christopher Blake Allen, Charles Carroll Allen, and Page Hoover Allen, grandson, Cameron Gray Allen and by Sharry's children Ashlie Berry and Teague Tripp, and Sharry's grandchildren, Chase and Ireland Berry. Carroll was preceded in death by his father Charles L. Allen and is survived by his mother Sue Ford Allen Crittenden of Chelsea, MI. Carroll is also survived by his siblings Gary F. Allen, Jennifer Rykowski and Cheryl Mueller as well as his best friend of 45 years, Jim Wales. Carroll and Jim spent a lifetime traveling together to all of the world's great golf courses. Just two weeks before his death, Carroll hit the iconic peninsula green at TPC Sawgrass



for a par! A man who had more friends at 70 than most of us are blessed with in a lifetime; his relaxed demeanor and joyful presence will surely be missed by many.



A celebration of life will be held at North Ridge Country Club on March 16, from 4:00-6:00 PM. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary