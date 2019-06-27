Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Carson Miles Brinkley Obituary
Carson Miles Brinkley Colonel, United States Army, (Retired)

August 2, 1929 – June 22, 2019

Raleigh

Carson was born on the Brinkley farm in Colerain, NC. August 2, 1929 to Caroline H. Brinkley (1905-1986) and Carson M. Brinkley (1899-1940). Carson graduated from Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA in 1947. He attended NCSU, graduating in 1951 with a B.S. in Agricultural Education. He received orders for the Korean War in 1952. After being released from active duty in 1953, he joined the NC Nat'l Guard, and returned to Bertie County, where he worked for Farmer's Home Administration in Windsor, NC as a Community Programs Specialist. In 1956 Carson and Barbara Parker were married. He was transferred to Raleigh with FmHA in 1969. Carson joined the Army Reserves and was active until 1983, when he retired at the rank of Colonel, and in'89 as Chief of Community Programs..

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; his sister, Ida B. Blumberg (Ralph); children: O. Miles Brinkley, Gay Javan Brinkley Haynes (Jim), David Carson Brinkley (Nina); Niece, Carol Ruiz (Jack); grandchildren: Jordan G. Register; Carson-Michael Register; Mattie Ruth Haynes; Hayden-Marie Brinkley; Victoria Houston Brinkley; Barrett Carson Brinkley; cousins Tazwell Eure (Ceceilia) and Raymond Brinkley (Becky).

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the loving and compassionate staff of The Cardinal at North Hills in Raleigh, NC for their devoted support and excellent care, as well as the tender assistance Carson received from the staff of Transitions LifeCare.

A Memorial Service honoring Carson's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4801 Six Forks Road,Raleigh, NC 27609; North Carolina State University, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474, (Please note In Memory of Carson M. Brinkley – University's Greatest Needs Fund);Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle,Raleigh, NC 27607
Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019
