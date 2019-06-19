Rev. Carson Olin Wiggins, Sr.



January 25, 1935 - June 15, 2019



Burlington



Rev. Carson O. Wiggins, Sr., 84, went home to his reward Saturday June 15, 2019. He was born January 25, 1935 in Clover County, SC to the late Harvey and Lona Ensley Wiggins and was married for fifty-eight years to the late Moeine Weaver Wiggins. He graduated from Gastonia High School then attended NC State University, graduated from Lee University and Duke Divinity School. He was a minister for fifty one years as a pastor in Burlington, Raleigh, Durham, Beaufort and Havelock.



He served Cedar Grove, Salem, Phillips Chapel, Ebenezer, Asbury, Ann Street, Havelock, Grace and Rock Creek United Methodist Churches



He is survived by his children, Loyd Steven Wiggins and wife Suzanne, Deborah W. Furbish and husband Dean, Leona Joy Wiggins, Lisa Wiggins and husband Jerry Ward, Renee W. Lawing, grandchildren, Bryan Wiggins, Kady Flannery, Karlie Wiggins, Deairdra "Toni" Boquet, Jake Wiggins, Alix Hoylman, Adam Green and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his, wife, parents, a son Carson Olin "Lin" Wiggins, Jr., brothers, Edgar, Lawson, Ralph, Harvey Wiggins; sisters, Helen Wiggins and Frances W. Huffman.



The celebration of his life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. John Woodard. Interment will follow in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Saturday prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NC State Engineering Foundation, Lin Wiggins Memorial Scholarship, address NC State University Gifts and Records Management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695 or give.ncsu.edu/growendowment, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org, Duke Cancer Fund or Duke Hospice, [email protected] Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary