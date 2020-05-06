Cartaveta Belcher Thames
January 24, 1967 ~ April 8, 2020
Wade
Cartaveta Rochelle Belcher Thames, the daughter of Viola G. Belcher and the late Willie S. Belcher, Jr., transitioned to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020, at the age of 53.
Born in Plymouth, North Carolina, on January 24, 1967, Cartaveta graduated from Plymouth High School in 1985. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC in 1990.
At an early age, Cartaveta joined Solid Rock True Standard Holiness Church. She loved the Lord and reflected His love through her service to others. Since 2000, She was a dedicated member of Macedonia New Life Church and served on the Usher Ministry to include Vice-President and President. She found solace in her favorite scripture, Jeremiah 29:11 - "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
Over the years; Cartaveta was employed at First Citizens in 1994, Wachovia/First Union in 2007 for over 10 years; Barclays Capital/HomEq, Human Resource New Hire Coach for 3 years; then Loss Mitigation Department (Management) for 11 years and subsequently continued employment with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Bankruptcy for the past nine years, where she served as a Bankruptcy Analyst.
Cartaveta enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. In 2003, Cartaveta filled the need to raise her sister's children.
As a beautiful bride, Cartaveta and Joseph joined in wedding and marriage ceremonies on December 17 and 18, 2017, respectfully. The two together enjoyed life to the fullest. A devoted and loving wife, she would give you a schoolgirl laugh and big smile just at the mention of Joseph's "Joey" name.
Cartaveta leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Joseph "Joey" Rufus Thames; two children, My'Ceir Belcher of Des Moines, Iowa, and My'Racle Belcher of Raleigh, NC; her mother, Viola G. Belcher of Plymouth, NC; one sister, Romonda D. Belcher of Des Moines, Iowa; one brother, Michael A. Belcher (Molly) of Raleigh, NC; and other family members, god children and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie S. Belcher, Jr.; her sister, Candie Belcher and a host of loved ones who journeyed home before her.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, Raleigh NC. Pastor Joe L. Stevens of Macedonia New Life Church, Raleigh NC officiated. She was laid to rest at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. The service, full obituary and other information may be viewed at https://www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com/our-services
Published in The News and Observer on May 6, 2020.