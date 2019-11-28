|
|
Carvel Ross Eyre
Sylva
Carvel Ross Eyre, age 93, of Sylva, North Carolina, died on Wednesday, November 20. Carvel was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Myrna Eyre, and sisters Jane Gaffney, Marge Hobart and Betty Gingas. He is survived by his siblings, William Eyre and Nancy Engels, daughters, Patti Fitzpatrick Marjorie Eyre, Sally Sigan and Nancy Eyre, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Carvel was born in Bay City, Michigan on November 7, 1926 to William and Marjorie Eyre. A WWII veteran, Carvel attended Michigan State University after the war and was a State fan all his life. Carvel worked for several years with various companies associated with the building industry until he was hired by Dow Chemical to work with specialized panels for refrigeration plants. He was an avid sailor, sailing around the Great Lakes.
Carvel and Myrna retired in Raleigh, North Carolina, where they were very involved in their community, Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, and Habitat for Humanity.
Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Sylva, North Carolina in December 8th at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Forestry Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, First Presbyterian Church of Sylva or Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church of Raleigh.
Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. A message of comfort and guest registry may be signed at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 28, 2019