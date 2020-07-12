Cary Benjamin Jones
May 4, 1919 - June 23, 2020
Pittsboro
Cary Benjamin "Ben" Jones passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born May 4, 1919 at home in Apex, NC to Bessie Sprinkle Jones and Cary Braxton Jones. His father died in 1923 leaving a young wife, 2 daughters, and young Ben, who then became "man of the house." He attended Fairview School and graduated Apex High School in 1937, a star athlete in all sports and Student Body President. At NC State he majored in Textile Management, lettered in Football and Baseball (earning the nickname "Jackrabbit Jones"), and participated in the Flying Cadet Program and Sigma Nu Fraternity.
In January 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, earning his Pilot Wings at Luke Field, AZ, and was later assigned to the 316th Fighter Squadron ("Hell's Belles") of the 324th Fighter Group. Before going overseas to North Africa, Sicily, and Italy, he married his sweetheart, Agnes "Marie" Fitzgerald of Princeton, NC. He remained overseas as a Combat Fighter Pilot flying mostly P-40s until January 1944. Captain Ben Jones was honorably discharged in January 1946 as an engineering officer and test pilot.
He partnered in cattle feeding businesses and built Anza Meat Packing Company in El Centro, CA, where he served as President and Manager for 25 years. He coached youth sports and served on committees and boards of First Methodist Church in El Centro, El Centro Chamber of Commerce, Airport Planning Board of California, and National Meat Packer's Association. He received a Life Membership to the California Mid-Winter Fair for his many years of supporting 4-H and FFA livestock projects. He coordinated a Regional Fly-In for the Imperial Valley including airplanes of different types and vintages. He was an avid pilot, flying his Navion for cattle business and trips to NC.
In 1970 Ben and his wife, Velda, bought land in Chatham County, NC and developed a Cow-Calf Operation. In 2000, he was inducted into the NC State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame. In 2019, Siler City awarded Ben the "Key to the Town" for his courageous service during WWII. He credited his many achievements in life to lessons learned in football regarding teamwork and quick thinking, and to good family, friends, business partners, and wonderful employees. He was a true "Southern Gentleman" who always had an encouraging word for all, a twinkle in his eye, and unfailing faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Velda P. Jones, former wife Marie F. Kearney, sisters Katharine J. Ogburn of Apex, NC and Frances J. Jackson. Cherishing his memory are his daughter, Susan Jones Brock (Jim) of El Centro, CA, stepson Walter J. Wylie (Lana) of Little River, SC, and Ben's loving companion, Jean Wilson Watkins of Siler City, NC. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces, a large extended family, and many good friends.
Services will be held when travel is safe for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to UNC Hospice at 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312 (go.unc.edu/unchospice
) or to a charity dear to you.
*For a more detailed obituary and condolences visit ApexFuneral.net
