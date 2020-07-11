William Cary Stewart
June 22, 1946 - July 8, 2020
Lillington
William Cary Stewart, 74, of Lillington, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Cary was born on June 22, 1946, and was a lifelong resident of Harnett County, graduating from Lillington High School in 1964 where was involved in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to continue his education at Louisburg College and Fayetteville Technical Institute. During this period of time, he also served in the US Army for two years in Europe. He loved the land and was happiest tending his farms and looking after his horses and bird dogs.
Cary had many interests that included farming, auctioneering, and business ventures. He retired from the USDA as a tobacco grader in 2011. Along the way he made many friends and was known to never have met a stranger. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, tending his garden and relaxing with his neighbors at Holden Beach. He was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils, Washington Redskins, and Washington Nationals and he rarely missed watching a game. Cary was a member of the Neill's Creek Ruritan Club where he served as President. He also looked forward to his monthly outings with his high school classmates.
Another passion of Cary's was his church, Neill's Creek Baptist Church. He faithfully served as the Adult Men's Sunday School Teacher, Brotherhood Director and as a Deacon. In addition to his own church he served numerous other churches by auctioneering for their fundraisers. Cary was a people person and always had a good story to tell. He loved his church, his family, and his friends. He will be missed by many and there will never be another one like him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lucius and Burlena Johnson Stewart; brother, Arthur Jerald Stewart; and in-laws, N.V. and Rachel Stephenson.
Cary is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Susan Stephenson Stewart; two daughters, Carol Blalock and husband Mark; Angie Gregory and husband Adam, all of Angier; six grandchildren, Emily Blalock, Will Blalock, Taylor Blalock, Daisy Gregory, Greta Gregory and Abel Gregory; brother, Larry Stewart and wife Wanda, of Mamers; sister-in-law, Vivian Hubbard of Fuquay-Varina; and a host of extended family.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3 pm at Neill's Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Turner presiding. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 to 8 pm at Neill's Creek Baptist Church and other times at the home.
Flowers are welcome however, memorials may be made to Neill's Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center Fund, 4200 Neills Creek Rd, Angier, NC 27501.
Arrangements are being handled by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington. Online condolences available at oppfh.com
