Casimir Michnowicz II Obituary
Casimir John "Jim" Michnowicz, II

April 8,1947 - May 11, 2019

Holly Springs

Casimir John "Jim" Michnowicz, II of Holly Springs, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Apex Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Road Apex, NC 27502 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00pm with burial at Montlawn Memorial Park to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement and the Environmental Defense Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019
