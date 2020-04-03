|
Catharine Lister Reinhardt
July 16, 1942 – March 29, 2020
Mt. Olive
Catharine Lister Reinhardt, of Mount Olive, died on Sunday, March 29th in Goldsboro, North Carolina after a brief illness. She was 77 years old.
Catharine was born on July 16, 1942 to Ernestine Flowers Lister and John "Jack" Luther Lister, Jr. of Mount Olive, North Carolina. She lived most of her life in her family home in Mt. Olive, and was blessed with cherished friendships she nurtured throughout her lifetime there. With her great wit, determination, and fearless spirit, she won the hearts of many. After completion of high school in Mt. Olive, Catharine attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC. After two years, she transferred to St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC where she graduated with a degree in business administration. In 1962, Catharine made her debut at the North Carolina Debutante Ball in Raleigh. During her high school and college years, she spent many summers at Atlantic Beach, and continued to seize every opportunity to enjoy a trip to the beach. Nothing brought her peace quite like the ocean.
Throughout her life, Catharine kept her family, friends, hometown and church close to her heart. She was an active member of The First United Methodist Church where she faithfully served on several committees and served as church secretary. She fully supported her church with her presence, her prayers, her gifts and her devotion. She particularly looked forward to her weekly bridge games which were equally as much about catching up as they were about bridge. Catharine was also involved in a number of organizations, including the Galatia Club, Twentieth Century Club, of which she was a long term member, United Methodist Women and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Through her association with the DAR, she developed a keen interest in genealogy, and researched her family lineage.
During the Christmas holidays, you could usually find Catharine in the kitchen churning out batches of the most delicious cheese straws. Over the years, she must have distributed hundreds to friends and family who considered them a treasured gift.
Catharine is survived by her beloved son, Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander Kirby, III of Mt. Olive and his father, Kenneth Alexander Kirby Jr. (Jill) of Raleigh; sister, Eva Lister Higgins (Tom) of Beaufort; nieces, Amy Higgins Hodges (Dempsey) of Raleigh and Taylor Higgins Ludlam (Tom) of Chapel Hill; great-nieces and nephews, Stewart, Mary Catherine and Wood Hodges of Raleigh and Thomas and Conor Ludlam of Chapel Hill. She is also survived by her first cousin, Donald Bryce Morrison (Sharon) of West End and their sons, Bryce Morrison, Jr. (Tina) and Jeff Morrison (Frankie). She also received great love and support over the years from her housekeeper and dear friend Denise.
A private, family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9th. Arrangements have been made through Tyndall Funeral Home of Mt. Olive.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020